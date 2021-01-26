5,606 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The Blackstone Group comprises 0.7% of XTX Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

NYSE BX opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

