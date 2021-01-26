$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $6.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.36. 6,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.05 and a 200 day moving average of $374.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.