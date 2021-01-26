$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,784. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

