$61.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report sales of $61.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $62.36 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $69.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $649.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

