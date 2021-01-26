636 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $366.15. 1,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.