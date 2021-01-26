6,380 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 68,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.