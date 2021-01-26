6,630 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after buying an additional 141,967 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

