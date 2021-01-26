$694.79 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $694.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $689.36 million. TransUnion reported sales of $685.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

