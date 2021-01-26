7,025 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,885 shares of company stock valued at $427,963 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMP opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.