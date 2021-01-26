797 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 797 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.