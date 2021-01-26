$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report sales of $80.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 20,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,622. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

