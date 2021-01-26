8,727 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

