8,872 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 173,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,552. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

