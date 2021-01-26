8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 1,517 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 96 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $3,636.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41.

On Monday, December 14th, Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

