913 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

