$97.56 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $97.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.60 million. Upwork reported sales of $80.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $364.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 103,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

