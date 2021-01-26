97,818 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,741. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

