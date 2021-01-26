9,831 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,738. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

