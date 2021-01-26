A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

