Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 180,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,863. The company has a market cap of $223.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock worth $630,764. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.