Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.