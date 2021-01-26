Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 900 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,959 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 231,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

