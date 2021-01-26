Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

