Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,117 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36.

