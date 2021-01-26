Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

