Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $231,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

