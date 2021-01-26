Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 309 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $652.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.08 and a 200 day moving average of $620.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.