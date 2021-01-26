Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.