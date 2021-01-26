Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $347.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

