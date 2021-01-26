Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $89,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.