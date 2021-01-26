Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

