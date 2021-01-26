Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.