Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

