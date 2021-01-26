ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE ADCT opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. Equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 945,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.