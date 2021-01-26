Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

