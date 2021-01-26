Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.92. 58,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

