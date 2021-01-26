Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WMS opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 492,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 256,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

