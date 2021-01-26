Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2285904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

