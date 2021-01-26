Adviser Investments LLC Buys 347 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.93. 13,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,926. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

