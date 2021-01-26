Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. 280,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

