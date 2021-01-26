Adviser Investments LLC Grows Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after buying an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,855 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 8,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

