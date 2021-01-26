Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441,914 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

