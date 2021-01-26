Adviser Investments LLC Has $55.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,783,000 after buying an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 25,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

