Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

