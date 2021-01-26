AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 5,231 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

