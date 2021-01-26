AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,786 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

