AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

