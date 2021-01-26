AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.