AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Increased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 6.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 1.87% of AerCap worth $112,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AerCap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 321,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AerCap by 3,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

