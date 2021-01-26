Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

